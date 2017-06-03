Surveillance video released Saturday shows a woman being dragged across a gas station parking lot during an attempted robbery.

Surveillance video released Saturday shows a 64-year-old woman being dragged across a gas station parking lot during a robbery attempt.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on Friday at a Shell Gas Station located at 15991 Sheridan St. in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Police say two men pulled up along the side of the woman's car while she was pumping gas and smashed out the passenger window to steal her purse.

The woman attempted to stop the two men, but they trapped her arm in their vehicle and dragged her across the parking lot until she let go, according to police.

Authorities say she suffered only minor injuries.



The robbers were able to steal her purse that contained $600 in cash, an iPhone, and some personal medical equipment. The empty purse was recovered in the area of southwest 148 Avenue and Stirling Road.

The suspect vehicle is a late model silver Chevrolet Malibu or similar occupied by two black males.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Davie Police Department at 943-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-TIPS (8477).