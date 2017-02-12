Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police say the 23-year-old woman's roommate arrived at their apartment at 9621 Fontainebleau Boulevard around 6 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive.

Officers and fire rescue workers responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. Her name wasn't released.

According to police, earlier in the morning, a 911 call was received from a man who said something happened at the address. The man didn't provide an apartment number and officers who responded found nothing.

Police issued a "be on the lookout" for a gray Chevy Camaro related to the case, and the car has been found. A suspect is still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.