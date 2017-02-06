Woman Helped Family After Infant Was Ejected in Hit and Run

NBC 6's Michael Spears speaks exclusively with a woman who witnessed a hit and run that landed a 22-day-old baby in the hospital.

A three-week-old baby remained in the hospital after the baby was ejected from a vehicle in a hit and run Saturday. The infant is in critical condition and the person who caused the crash has yet to be identified or found.

NBC 6 spoke exclusively with a woman who witnessed the crash and rushed to help the family.

Jessenia Arce was riding with friends around 1 a.m. when she saw the crash at Southwest 7th Street and 17th Avenue.

"He didn't even stop, he just kept going," described Arce. She was several cars behind the vehicle that crashed. As she got closer to the wreck she saw a disturbing image.

"I was looking from afar like is that a baby on the ground?" said Arce.

She said she saw an infant lying face down in the road. That’s when she jumped into action.

"I jumped out the car while it was still driving. I ran to the baby, and then I called the husband and I'm like “look, look, look your baby," explained Arce.

Miami Police said the family had the green light and was hit by van that ran the red.

The 22-day-old infant was thrown out of the car's back window.

Arce tried to keep the child breathing.

"He's like, he's not breathing, he's turning purple. I said, look, turn his head to the side and pat him twice and then he started breathing."

Arce said her mother works in the medical field which helped her keep calm.

Miami police say the infant's mom had taken the baby boy out of his car seat prior to the crash to feed him. Detectives are asking the driver who left the scene to surrender to police.

The baby's mom and dad were not seriously hurt, officials said. The suspect's van will have quite a bit of front-end damage. If you have information about the driver call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.