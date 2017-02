Miami Fire Rescue crews had their work cut out for them Monday night in getting the woman out.

Woman Trapped in Miami Elevator For Over Four Hours

Miami Fire Rescue saved the day late Monday night after one woman found herself trapped in an elevator – for over four hours!

According to building officials, a county employee was riding the elevator at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Downtown Miami when it malfunctioned -- stopping between the first and second floor.

When fire officials arrived, they were able to move her from one elevator to the other and freeing her.

The woman was evaluated by paramedics and released.