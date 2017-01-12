The victim of a bad crash is meeting the crew who came to her rescue for the first time since the accident. (Published 2 hours ago)

The victim of a bad crash in Miramar is meeting the crew who came to her rescue - for the first time since the accident.

33 year old Jennifer Gray is not one to give up. When her mother lost a battle with depression in 2013, Jennifer made up her mind to run a half marathon to raise money and awareness for mental health.

But something else happened first.

"One second you're living, the next second you're stuck in a car,” Gray said.

Jennifer was pulling out of a parking lot when another car slammed into her driver's side door. Rescuers pried her out of the mangled mess of her car and flew her to the hospital. She suffered a broken pelvis, broken tailbone, and broken dreams of running a race.

"I couldn't move my legs, I couldn't move anything. They were telling me not to move, and it's pretty scary," she said.

After surgery and six months of physical therapy, Jennifer was running again - surprising even her doctors. But Thursday morning, it was her turn for a surprise.

Her very own rescue pilots, doctors, paramedics, and firefighters gathered to greet her and congratulate her. Behind it all, her best friend, who helped pull of the surprise.

"There were some moments that were pretty hard but that's my whole passion,” said Gray. “You're not alone...to keep going.”