Students at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers are on edge after a woman was attacked by two men on campus.

The incident happened on New year's Day around 9:30 p.m. in one of the housing parking lots. The victim said she was sexually battered by one man while another man stood as the lookout.

Students say the news of the attack is unnerving especially since FGCU has few reported sexual assaults.

Only one reported last year. A woman said an older man assaulted in the common area of a dorm.

The university offers resources through Title IX and other programs to sexual assault victims.

University police are searching for the unidentified suspects.