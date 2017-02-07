Woman Grazed By Bullet in the Head in Miami Gardens | NBC 6 South Florida
Woman Grazed By Bullet in the Head in Miami Gardens

    A Miami Gardens woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after she was grazed by a bullet in the head and suffered a gunshot wound to the body, police said.

    The shooting happened near Northwest 173rd Street and 27th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. The 51-year-old woman was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. She is in good condition.

    Miami Gardens officers say the victim was found in the front yard of a home. 

    Witnesses at the scene tell NBC 6 they heard rapid gunfire. They also say the woman may have been in her driveway when shots were fired. Witnesses tell NBC 6 they don't think she was the intended target.

    Police have not confirmed these details.

    No other information was released.

