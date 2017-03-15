Woman Who Escaped Pembroke Pines Hospital Found in Georgia: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Woman Who Escaped Pembroke Pines Hospital Found in Georgia: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pembroke Pines Police
    Genevieve Mittermaier

    A woman who escaped from a Pembroke Pines hospital where she had been admitted involuntarily for mental health issues has been found by police in Georgia, officials said.

    Genevieve Mittermaier, 47, was able to escape the South Florida State Hospital facility at 800 East Cypress Drive with the help of a man around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Pembroke Pines Police said.

    She was found and taken into custody in Georgia sometime Wednesday.

    Mittermaier, who was a patient at the hospital and had been court-ordered to stay there, received help from a man in a black BMW sedan with a California license plate, police said.

    According to police, Mittermaier was seen on a wireless phone shortly before the car pulled up and the man tossed a rope ladder over a fence at the hospital. Mittermaier used the ladder to climb over the fence and escape, police said.

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices