A woman who escaped from a Pembroke Pines hospital where she had been admitted involuntarily for mental health issues has been found by police in Georgia, officials said.

Genevieve Mittermaier, 47, was able to escape the South Florida State Hospital facility at 800 East Cypress Drive with the help of a man around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Pembroke Pines Police said.

She was found and taken into custody in Georgia sometime Wednesday.

Mittermaier, who was a patient at the hospital and had been court-ordered to stay there, received help from a man in a black BMW sedan with a California license plate, police said.

According to police, Mittermaier was seen on a wireless phone shortly before the car pulled up and the man tossed a rope ladder over a fence at the hospital. Mittermaier used the ladder to climb over the fence and escape, police said.