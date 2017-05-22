An elderly man opened fire at a South Florida restaurant Saturday afternoon, shooting two women, and killing one. NBC 6 Reporter Erika Glover has the story. (Published Saturday, May 20, 2017)

An elderly man who shot and killed his two nieces inside a popular Miami restaurant before turning the gun on himself over the weekend had been distraught over his wife's ongoing illness and had tried to get the women to help, neighbors and family members said.

Police say 84-year-old Jose Reina shot and killed his two nieces at the Latin Café at 7360 Coral Way Saturday afternoon. The women, identified as Yenat Guardado, 38, and Madlin Guardado, 39, were working at the restaurant at the time.

Reina was found dead inside his car at Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a short time later.

Those who knew Reina told NBC 6 Monday that he was exasperated with his wife's health condition.

"Problems with wife, she's sick for many years, Alzheimer's," neighbor Marcelino Garcia said.

Reina wanted his nieces' help but they refused, the neighbor said.

The mother-in-law of one of the victim's said their family is now destroyed by the tragedy. The restaurant has been closed since the shooting, and there's no word on when or if it will reopen anytime soon.