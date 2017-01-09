Two women are facing charges after police say they brought a 4-year-old girl to a robbery of a couple in Hialeah then drove off as the man tried to cling to their car.

Marisol Sanchez and Lorely Maria Lafont, both 27 are facing strongarm robbery and aggravated battery charges in the incident, Hialeah Police said. Lafont is also charged with child neglect.

Police said the couple showed up to the Shell gas station at 8010 Hialeah Gardens Boulevard Saturday night to complete the sale of a $350 ankle bracelet through the internet selling site "Let Go."

One of the suspects put the bracelet on the 4-year-old to try it on but then they all got into a car and tried to flee the scene, police said. The man grabbed onto their car and was dragged for several hundred feet before falling off, police said.

Part of the encounter was captured by surveillance cameras.

Sanchez and Lafont were arrested Sunday and were identified by the victims, police said. Officials also said the pair were caught stealing packages from the front of homes in Miami Shores in May.