Emergency crews responded to a construction site in Miami after reports of a worker possibly suffering from electrical shock.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near NW 54th Street and 16th Avenue as the worker was being taken to Ryder Trauma Center. The 54-year-old worker reportedly slipped on the site while holding an object, which came in contact with a 7,000 volt power line.

The worker is listed in stable condition and is being kept for observation. OSHA representatives will investigate the scene as work continues.