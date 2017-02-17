Worker Hospitalized After Contacting Power Line at Miami Construction Site | NBC 6 South Florida
Worker Hospitalized After Contacting Power Line at Miami Construction Site

    Emergency crews responded to a construction site in Miami after reports of a worker possibly suffering from electrical shock.

    Chopper 6 was over the scene near NW 54th Street and 16th Avenue as the worker was being taken to Ryder Trauma Center. The 54-year-old worker reportedly slipped on the site while holding an object, which came in contact with a 7,000 volt power line.

    The worker is listed in stable condition and is being kept for observation. OSHA representatives will investigate the scene as work continues.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

