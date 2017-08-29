The man suffered injuries while working on the fifth floor of a site on Sunny Isles Beach Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to rescue a construction worker who needed help at a Sunny Isles Beach site Tuesday morning.

Officials were called to the scene at 15701 Collins Avenue just after 9 a.m. Miami-Dade Rescue crews say they got a call about a worker who sustained an injury on the fifth floor of the new Ritz-Carlton Residences being constructed at the location.

Crews had to lift the worker up as there is no elevator on site. Officials say he is in stable condition, but would not say what his injury was or whether he would be transported to an area hospital.