World Premiere of Baywatch on South Beach UP NEXT XWorld Premiere of Baywatch on South BeachLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/World-Premiere-of-Baywatch-on-South-Beach_Miami-422188623.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcmiami.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=422188623&videoID=vLL2yhAjdM1u&origin=nbcmiami.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Published at 10:42 PM EST on May 13, 2017 | Updated at 7:54 AM EST on May 14, 2017 NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters