You Could Soon Buy Vodka and Veggies at Grocery Stores

Legislation that would allow hard spirits such as whiskey and rum to be sold alongside beer, wine and groceries in traditional supermarkets and other stores that sell groceries successfully passed its first Senate committee on Thursday.

The Regulated Industries Committee, in a 9-1 vote, backed the latest proposal to repeal Florida’s depression-era law requiring liquor stores and bars to be separated from other retail goods, commonly referred to as the “liquor wall.” The measure could be a boon to some "big box" giants.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are looking to exclude some small gas stations and neighborhood convenience stores that now sell beer and wine if the proposal becomes law.

The bill is intended by its sponsor, Miami Republican Sen. Anitere Flores, to give shoppers more convenience.“This was a law that was around 80 years ago, with a purpose. That purpose is long gone. It is not our job to stand in the way of 21st century innovation and the American entrepreneurial spirit,” said State Sen. Flores.

However, Senator Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican who cast the lone vote against the measure, has concerns regarding access to alcohol by minors. “Access to alcohol now is pretty available, even with laws, whether they are in bars or other places. I certainly have concerns. Not to say that there can’t be some revisions and I would support it later,” said State Rep. Perry.

The CEO of ABC Fine Wine and Spirits Charles Bailes also opposes the measure. “This proposed legislation wasn’t a good idea three years ago, or two years ago or last year. Nothing has changed. It is still not a good idea. There is no public outcry for this change,” argued Bailes.

The measure could experience some revisions in the coming weeks. Several committee members suggested greater fines for those repeatedly found selling liquor to minors and the need to exclude small gas stations and convenience stores that now have licenses to sell beer and wine from obtaining a liquor license.

The committee support indicated a potential different future for the proposal that has failed to advance through the committee process in the House and Senate in recent years.

“Alcohol separation is arbitrary and unfair. It should be the customer and the retailer that determines what is on their shelves, not the government,” said Richard Turner, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.