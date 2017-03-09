Young Boy Thwarts Would-Be Abductor in Parking Lot

Fort Pierce police are looking for a woman whom they said may have tried to abduct a child Wednesday.

They say she approached a child standing by his family's car behind the shopping plaza. When she got near the child, police say he got into his car and locked the doors. She tried to open the doors but left when she couldn't get in, according to police.

They say the boy did everything right in this situation.

"That young man and his instincts and vigilance was just on point. If you're out there, don't take it for granted. Don't ever take anything for granted. Teach your kids. If nothing else - learn from it," said Jeffrey Wachendorfer with the Fort Pierce Police Department,

Police say the woman is about 4' 7" to 5' 2," and weighs 100 to 125 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt and red pants.

Police released photos of the person as well as a white car. They ask if you have any information or know of any similar incidents, to call Fort Pierce police or 911.