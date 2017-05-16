Zac Efron to Play Notorious Murderer Ted Bundy in New Movie

The 'Baywatch' star will play the role of the notorious serial killer who struck across the country, including several victims in Florida.

While actor Zac Efron was recently in South Florida for the debut of his latest movie ‘Baywatch’, the actor known for lighter roles will be taking on a new subject in his next movie – notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Efron will play the lead role in the film titled “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”. The movie is being told from the perspective of a former care worker from Washington state who testified on Bundy’s behalf at his trials and later agreed to marry him.

Bundy, who had been in jail for numerous crimes in several states out west, was convicted of the gruesome murders of two women, along with assaulting three others, inside the Chi Omega sorority house on the campus of Florida State University in January 1978 – as well as the murder of a 12 year old girl in Lake City several weeks later.

Bundy’s trial for the FSU murders was moved to Miami, where he was convicted on July 24, 1979. He was convicted the following year for the Lake City murder and sentenced to death in all three cases, which finally was carried out in 1989.