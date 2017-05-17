Zoo Miami is doing an initiative that they say will help turn the environment on its backside.

“This is the ultimate recycling program we have here at the zoo - animals that poop,” said Ron Magill, the zoo’s Communication Director. “We all poop, but animals produce thousands of pounds of it every day.”

So now, the zoo is turning all that dung into an environmental ‘poopoo’ platter. The high quality manure comes from elephants, rhinos, and other hoof stock. It goes into a machine combining it with grinded trees, plants, and landscape debris from the zoo.

“We've actually come up with a system that can recycle it, turn it into compost. We can feed our soil, and it goes right back into the ground,” Magill said. “We call it black gold because the stuff is like dust, it's fantastic”

The zoo says this black gold is green - for the environment and that it shouldn't be de-turd from going right back into the ground.

“They're going right back into a product that helps feed he soil to grow the plants again and back into the animals. It's the perfect circle of life,” said Magill.