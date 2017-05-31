Chipotle Reports Credit Card Hacks at Stores Across America

Chipotle customers nationwide might have had their credit card information stolen as part of a recent hack, the company announced Wednesday.

The company’s investigation revealed that hackers used malware created with the intent to gain access to customer card info at various Chipotle locations between March 24 and April 18. Four locations in Fort Lauderdale and seven in Miami were affected, according to the Chipotle database.

The software specifically searched for “track data,” which can include a customer’s name, card number, expiration date and the internal verification code. It gained the information by reading each card’s magnetic strip.

In a statement, Chipotle said that “there is no indication that other customer information was affected.”

Chipotle created a database with stores affected, enabling customers to determine whether hackers could have received their card information. However, the company was unable to identify all of the affected locations.

The company also created a hotline—888-738-0534—that customers can call with questions related to the incident. The service is available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A complete list of the Chipotle locations that the hack affected can be viewed in the online database, which includes the times and locations of suspected incidents.

Chipotle urges its customers to be proactive by reviewing credit card statements and free credit reports. Consumers can request free copies of credit reports from one of three national credit report companies once a year.

Customers can also place a “security freeze,” created to prevent creditors from receiving individual credit files without consent, on their credit files.





