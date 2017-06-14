Police are searching for a man who stole about $180 worth of tools in a tote bag and smiled while walking past a surveillance camera in the process. (Published 3 hours ago)

Authorities are searching for a man who stole about $180 worth of tools out of a van and smiled while walking past a surveillance camera before he was confronted by the victim.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on June 1 at Martin Precise Products in Oakland Park, when the suspect walked away from a van with the tools, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Moments later, he drove a gray sedan next to the vehicle, approached the van and stole one more item, police said. As he did so, the victim caught the man in the act and chased him.

The suspect dropped a pilfered saw and drove away. The entire incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

The man has medium-length dreads and a goatee, police said. He was wearing dark-colored shorts, a light-colored T-shirt and a medallion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.



