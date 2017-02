Houston police said officers are responding to reports of shots fired at local Ben Taub hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

According to NBC affliate KHOU, several officers, including SWAT and K9 units, entered the hospital with guns drawn.

Police are searching the hospital and have not confirmed an active shooter. There are no confirmed reports of injuries.

This story is currently developing. Please check back for updates.

