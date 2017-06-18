British police officers are on the scene in Seven Sisters Road in London after receiving reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians early Monday morning.
There are a number of causalities, according to Metropolitan police, and one person has been arrested.
"We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road." London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.
Witnesses say a van drove into a crowd on their way home from a prayer at a mosque near Finsbury Park. The mosque is almost three quarters of a mile away from Seven Sisters Road.
No other information is immediately available. Police have not confirmed witness reports.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
