People walk past photos of some of the victims of the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church before a memorial service honoring those killed in Charleston, S.C., Friday, June 17, 2016.

Famed architect Michael Arad, designer of the National September 11 Memorial in New York, will create a piece to honor the victims of the church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, NBC News reported.

Rev. Eric Manning, Emanuel AME pastor, said that the memorial will serve as a representation of the historically black church’s strength and called it the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church south of Baltimore.

"I will do my utmost to honor the memory of the deceased and give voice to the injured, the grieving families, and the community," Arad said in a statement.

Exactly two years ago, Dylann Roof sat through a Bible study class and then fired more than 70 shots at attendees.