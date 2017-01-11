Chelsea Manning on Obama's Short List For Commutation: Source | NBC 6 South Florida
Chelsea Manning on Obama's Short List For Commutation: Source

A decision could come as soon as Wednesday for Manning

    President Obama has put Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material, on his short list for a possible commutation, a Justice Department source told NBC News.

    A decision could come as soon as Wednesday for Manning, who has tried to commit suicide twice this year and went on a hunger strike in a bid for gender reassignment surgery.

    "I have more hope right now than I have the entire time since she was sentenced," Manning's aunt, Deborah Manning, told NBC News.

