The data hack at Chipotle Mexican Grill was a bit wider than the company originally disclosed, CNBC reported.

A month after Chipotle told consumers that it had detected "unauthorized activity" on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made at its Mexican chain restaurants, the company said Pizzeria Locale restaurants also were affected.

The breach, which Chipotle said took place between March 24 and April 18, collected track data from some customers. Track data is information transferred when a credit card's magnetic strip is swiped through the point-of-service device.

Chipotle said that information could have included the cardholder's name, card number, expiration date and verification code.

Chipotle has removed the malware and said it continues to work with cybersecurity firms to beef up its safety measures.