Class-Action Suit Filed Against Milk Producers

Any individual or entity who bought milk or milk products in 15 states can apply to be a class member

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Anyone who purchased milk in at least 15 states could be eligible for a cash payment from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF).

    An antitrust lawsuit filed against the defendants alleges that members of the Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) prematurely slaughtered cows to limit production of milk — and therefore drive up prices. CWT was created by NMPF in 2003 and is a group of American dairy farmers, including Dairy Farmers of American, Inc., Land O' Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperaive, Inc., and Agri-Mark, Inc.

    According to the settlement on the website Bought Milk, the CWT has denied all allegations. 

    However, a $52 million settlement was reached in the class-action lawsuit. Any individual or entity who bought milk or milk products in 15 states from 2003 until now can apply to be a class member until Jan. 31.

    The states included in the lawsuit are:

    Arizona

    California

    District of Columbia

    Kansas

    Massachusetts

    Michigan

    Missouri

    Nebraska

    Nevada

    New Hampshire

    Oregon

    South Dakota

    Tennessee

    Vermont

    West Virginia

    Wisconsin

    Published 2 hours ago
