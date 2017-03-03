Clinton on What She'd Do Differently: 'I'd Win'

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves the Kirkland House at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA where she spoke to students on Mar. 3, 2017.

Hillary Clinton spoke at Wellesley College on Thursday and imagined what she would have done differently.

"I'd win," Clinton said in response to a student who asked the former secretary of state how she would change things if she were to run again.

Clinton went on to note her campaign had underestimated the effect that Russian hacking and FBI director James Comey's announcements about her emails would have on her campaign, witnesses told NBC News.

"There is only one other place I'd rather be," Clinton quipped, according to recent Wellesley grad Ashley Funk, who live-tweeted the event, which took place behind closed doors.

"You have to be willing to take a lot of unfair criticism," Clinton advised any would-be candidates, according to Funk. "Do not underestimate the value of stubbornness."