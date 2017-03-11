Truck Tips Over After Collision With Plane at Logan Airport; 1 Hurt

A de-icing truck tipped over after a collision with a plane at Logan International Airport Friday, injuring one person, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority.

Alaskan Airlines says the bucket from the truck "came into contact with the left wing of AS Flight 769." The employee in the truck, according to the airline, was hospitalized.

No one on the plane was injured, and the airlines canceled a flight from Boston to San Diego Friday night.

"We're deeply sorry for the inconvenience this has caused our guests and we're working to fly a spare aircraft to Boston tomorrow morning to fly the 181 passengers to San Diego," the airline said in a statement.