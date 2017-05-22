South African Game Hunter Dies After Elephant Falls on Him

A well-known big game hunter died after an elephant ravaged by gunshots collapsed on him on Friday, according to local authorities.

South African hunter Theunis Botha, 51, "unknowingly" came across a herd of breeding elephants near the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, park spokesman Simukai Nyasha told the Associated Press.

The group with Botha spooked the herd and three elephants immediately charged at them, so Botha opened fire on the animals, according to South Africa's News24.

A fourth stormed at the group from the side, lifting Botha up with its trunk. Someone fired shots at the elephant, causing the animal to collapse and crushed Botha to death, NBC News reported.