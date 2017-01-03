GM Fires Back at Trump Over Mexico Production Claim | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 In The Mix
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort

GM Fires Back at Trump Over Mexico Production Claim

The company said it makes most of its Chevy Cruze models in the United States and sells only a "small number" of one model made in Mexico in the U.S.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File – Getty Images
    GM told CNBC that it sold about 190,000 Cruzes in the U.S. in 2016. About 4,500 of those, or 2.4 percent, were hatchbacks made in Mexico.

    General Motors responded to President-elect Donald Trump's Twitter attack that claimed the auto giant is making a Cruze model in Mexico and then sending them to U.S. dealers tax free. 

    "Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a tweet Tuesday. 

    The company said it makes most of its Chevy Cruze models in the United States and sells only a "small number" of one model made in Mexico in the U.S. GM told CNBC that it sold about 190,000 Cruzes in the U.S. in 2016. About 4,500 of those, or 2.4 percent, were hatchbacks made in Mexico.

    "General Motors manufacturers the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio. All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S," the company said in a statement.

    Get More at CNBC.com
    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices