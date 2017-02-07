Iranian Baby Needing Surgery Arrives in Oregon, Tests are Promising | NBC 6 South Florida
Iranian Baby Needing Surgery Arrives in Oregon, Tests are Promising

An official at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital said Fatemeh needs urgent treatment but added there is time to reverse the damage to her lungs

    Family handout
    Fatemeh Reshad, 4 months, needs lifesaving surgery and was initially denied entry to the United States.

    A 4-month-old Iranian baby who needs lifesaving heart surgery and was initially blocked under President Donald Trump's travel restrictions arrived at an Oregon hospital Tuesday, NBC News reported.

    Doctors at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital said early diagnostic tests on Fatemeh Reshad are promising, the medical center said in a statement.

    "Fatemeh looks well. Our tests this morning have confirmed her diagnosis and the urgent need for treatment," Laurie Armsby, interim head of the center's Division of Pediatric Cardiology, said in the statement.

    "As we suspected, her heart condition has resulted in injury to her lungs, however the studies today indicate that she has presented to us in time to reverse this process," Armsby said.

    Vadim Ghirda/AP
