Jessica Alba's Honest Company Recalls Organic Baby Powder

The Honest Co., co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is recalling all bottles of its organic baby powder sold in the U.S. because of concerns it could cause skin or eye infections.

The California-based company said during recent testing of the product, possible contaminations from microorganisms — including some species associated with skin infections or eye infections — were found.

The recalled Organic Baby Powder comes in a 4-oz. container with the UPC #817810014529.

The Honest Co. said it is voluntarily recalling this product “out of an abundance of caution.” No other products of The Honest Company are impacted by this recall.

Customers may return the affected products for a full refund. Customers with questions may call 1-888-688-8653 Monday – Friday 5 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT, or email support@thehonestcompany.com with subject line “Baby Powder.”