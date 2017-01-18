Star of Inspirational #JuJuOnThatChemo Video Dies

Ana-Alecia Ayala, a Texas woman with cancer, dances to "JuJu On That Beat" with a friend through chemotherapy. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016)

A Texas woman with cancer who lifted spirits across the world when she danced to "JuJu On That Beat" with a friend through her chemotherapy died Wednesday.

A close friend of Ana-Alecia Ayala described her as "one in a million" when confirming her death to NBC4 Southern California. She said the last couple of weeks were particularly tough.

But the Dallas resident didn't let her diagnosis with a rare form of uterine sarcoma in December 2015 get her down, gaining a following thanks to her cancer awareness video, hashtagged "#JuJuOnThatChemo." She endured the highs and lows of the disease, sharing updates of her journey with the world via social media.

"There is life after diagnosis. Making the most of the good days and taking this diagnosis and running with it is what I've tried to accomplish," she said in a Novemeber appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Ayala leaves behind a husband and 3-year-old daughter.

Ayala’s Facebook page was flooded with condolences Wednesday, with many re-sharing her popular dance video. The video had over 9 million views on Facebook as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ayala’s internet fame exploded after the video was posted in October showing her and friend Danielle Andrus dancing to "JuJu on the Beat" with medical tubes attached to her body. Soon afterward, the pair were invited onto Ellen DeGeneres's show in Los Angeles to share her inspiring story. She even inspired her very own trending hashtag, #AnaStrong.

DeGeneres gave her a $20,000 donation from Shutterfly to help with medical expense.

"My faith in God and my trust in my doctors has gotten me this far," she said in a prior interview with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.