Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Cockpit of LA to Hawaii Flight

A man is led away in handcuffs by FBI agents after allegedly attempting to enter the cockpit on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Friday, May 19, 2017.

A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit of an American Airlines plane from Los Angeles to Hawaii, officials said.

The man was escorted off American Airlines Flight 31, after it landed safely at 11:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time, according to a statement from the airline.

A government source confirmed that he had been loitering near the restroom, carrying a laptop. Flight attendants asked him to return to his seat and he refused, the source said.

The passenger then seemed to lunge towards the cockpit door, according to the source, and that's when several passengers subdued him.

He was arrested on the ground by the FBI, the government source said.



The flight, which originated from Los Angeles, was to arrive in Honolulu about noon. The flight departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 8:34 a.m. local time.

Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu. We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews. I've never seen anything like this. #cnn #fbi #usa #homelandsecurity #hawaii #news A post shared by bplus.noisefloor.dnb (@bplus.noisefloor.dnb) on May 19, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

NBC News confirms the suspect is a Turkish national born in 1991. He was not immediately identified.

Law enforcement officials confirm to NBC News that the man was detained, arrested and released after being cited for misdemeanor trespassing early Friday when he set off an alarm by going through a unauthorized door.

The door was inside the secure area of the terminal and the man had gone through TSA screening.

Officials said the man had been drinking but was not drunk enough to meet the criteria for public intoxication under the law. After he was cited and released authorities said he was free to go home or get on a flight.