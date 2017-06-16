Man With Knife Arrested Near British Parliament; No Injuries | NBC 6 South Florida
Man With Knife Arrested Near British Parliament; No Injuries

The arrest comes with the nation on alert after a series of deadly attacks

    Jay Shaw Baker/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File
    This March 22, 2017, file photo shows police officers standing guard outside the Palace of Westminster in central London during an emergency incident.

    A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife near British Parliament Friday, London police said, after a large police response in the heart of the nation's capital.

    The incident took place before noon, local time, a London Metropolitan Police representative told NBC News. No one was injured.

    Other details weren't immediately available.

    The arrest comes with the nation on alert after a series of deadly attacks. In March, a man drove into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge and stormed a gate at Parliament before he was shot dead. Since then, a suicide bomber attacked a concert in Manchester and several attackers left people dead on and near London Bridge in a vehicle-and-knife rampage.

