Philippine Casino Locked Down Amid Reports of Gunfire

Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.

A casino, hotel and event complex in the Philippine capital of Manila is on lockdown amid reports of gunfire and explosions early Friday local time.

Resorts World Manila said in a series of tweets that it is on lockdown and working with national police.

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," said a message on the verified account.

The U.S. State Department is urging people to avoid the area, which is near Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Genting Americas, the company that operates Resorts World Casinos in the Americas, said in a statement that they're increasing security at their locations.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased security at our properties," the statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy."



Unverified photos and videos on social media indicated gunfire and explosions in the area, and first responders were seen at the complex.

Officials did not comment on details of the incident. NBC News could not immediately confirm the pertrators or injuries.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted that President Donald Trump has been briefed about the situation.