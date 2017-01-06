Maybelline Hires First-Ever Male Spokesperson

Maybelline has hired its first-ever male spokesperson, social media star Manny Gutierrez, a.k.a Manny MUA.

The beauty influencer joined forces with makeup guru Shayla Mitchell to "get bossed up" in Maybelline's new ad campagin for Colossal Big Shot mascara.

"So excited to annouce that I am part of the @maybelline #bigshotmascara campaign," Manny announced to his 3 million Instagram followers.

The makeup giant's history-making move follows CoverGirl's decision in October to name popular YouTuber James Charles Dickerson as its first-ever cover boy.