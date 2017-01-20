President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania, accompanied by their Secret Service detail, arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

First lady to-be Melania Trump donned a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress on Inauguration Day, similar in style to those made famous by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Melania stepped out in the dress on her way into St. John's Church where she, the president-elect and the future first family attended a service Friday morning.

First Ladies' Inaugural Fashion Through the Years

Her style drew praise on Twitter, with many comparing her outfit to Kennedy's.

"Yasss to Melania Trump's blue inaugural dress!!! So Jackie O!!" wrote Michelle Beaman.

Michelle Obama sported Ralph Lauren during her time as first lady, including during a 2011 dinner with Queen Elizabeth II in London, Us Magazine reported.