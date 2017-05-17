Turkish President's Bodyguards Suspected in Beating at Embassy

News4's Shomari Stone talked to people outside the residence on Sheridan Circle (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

The men seen on video beating protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in D.C. Tuesday are bodyguards for the country's president, senior U.S. officials tell NBC News.

Nine people were hurt and two arrests were made after an altercation broke out between two groups at the protest. Officials have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

But according to senior U.S. officials, the men seen beating the protesters were Erdogan's bodyguards and part of his official party.

"It was a pretty aggressive assault by people who were very well-prepared. I think they were security or bodyguards or part of that contingent that traveled with President Erdogan," said Aran Hamparian, the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America. Hamparian captured the incident on video.

Two men were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer. The bodyguards were not among those arrested.

The incident came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned what she called at "attack" at the ambassador's residence.

“What we saw yesterday -- a violent attack on a peaceful demonstration -- is an affront to DC values and our rights as Americans. I strongly condemn these actions and have been briefed by Chief Newsham on our response," she said in a statement. "The Metropolitan Police Department will continue investigating the incident and will work with federal partners to ensure justice is served.”

D.C. police say they intend to pursue charges against other individuals involved.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham is set to talk about the altercation in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The diplomatic immunity that foreign leaders typically are afforded usually applies to their security details, as well, John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor Joseph Giacalone told NBC News.

Samantha Power, President Barack Obama's ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted about the incident.

"Clearly Erdogan's guards feel complete impunity, drawing on tools of repression they use at home & knowing he has their back,no matter what," she said.