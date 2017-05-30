President Donald Trump responded to questions about the Russia investigation at a news conference Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. Trump denied the allegation that he urged former FBI Director James Comey to back off his investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will hand over some personal and business documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee by June 6, a source close to Flynn told NBC News on Tuesday.

The Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena on May 10 for documents that it said it believes to be relevant to its investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Flynn's lawyers haven't yet produced any documents, but they will start doing so on or before next Tuesday, said the source, adding Flynn wants to cooperate to the extent that he can while protecting his constitutional rights.

Two other former associates of Trump — Paul Manafort and Roger Stone — have complied with similar requests from the Intelligence Committee, NBC News reported last week.

