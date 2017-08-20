Florida Man Driving Wrong Way Dies in New Jersey Turnpike Wreck: Police - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Florida Man Driving Wrong Way Dies in New Jersey Turnpike Wreck: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Florida Man Driving Wrong Way Dies in New Jersey Turnpike Wreck: Police
    Google Earth

    Authorities say a Florida man driving the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike was killed when his SUV crashed head-on into another vehicle.

    State police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mount Laurel area. They say 21-year-old Michael Jones, of Port Richey, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when the accident occurred.

    It's not yet known why Jones was traveling in the wrong direction or how far he had traveled that way before the crash.

    Authorities say a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both Jersey City residents, were in the other SUV. They were being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but further details haven't been released.

    Top News Photos: Protests in Durham; Silence in Catalonia

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Sara D. Davis/Getty

    A stretch of the northbound lanes were closed for about an hour.

    Published 13 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices