A neighbor shot and killed an Oklahoma man who was trying to drown his 3-month-old twins in a bathtub at his estranged wife's home, police said Sunday, reported NBC News.

Investigators were reviewing whether, the neighbor, Cash Freemanm should face charges in the shooting death of Leland Foster, 27, a spokeswoman for Ada County police told NBC News.



Police said the babies are recovering well and were released from the hospital.