Newspapers around the world led with the news Saturday of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States and his bold declaration that "from this moment on it's going to be America first."

His vow made headlines from Denver and Dallas to the United Kingdom where it was featured on the front pages of both the Scotsman and the Guardian, which declared in a separate headline that "in pledging to put 'America first', Trump holds the world at his mercy."

"The president's inaugural address put the rest of the planet on notice on Friday that it would, from now on, have to deal with a United States that is far less willing to do things for other countries, buy their products or protect their borders," the article said.

Germany's Der Spiegel perhaps went further, declaring on its cover, "a New World Order." Featuring a billiards table that shows the United States as the cue ball about to break things up, the weekly magazine went with the headline "Trump's Game."

The Times of London also described Trump's presidency as a "new era," while the Sydney Morning Herald said that the new president would now "unleash his shock and awe agenda."

Other governments that have had strained relationships with the Obama administration welcomed the change in Washington, including Turkey. The country's pro-government Daily Sabah went with a straightforward headline for Saturday's cover that said: "Turkey sees Trump as a force to correct US’s misguided policy in fight against [ISIS]."