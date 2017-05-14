NBC News has been able to confirm that North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.
Officials confirmed that the projectile was launched shortly Sunday morning, Seoul time.
According to reports from NBC News, a South Korean news agency is reporting that the launch was believed to be a ballistic missle.
South Korean military officials said, "We are looking into more information on the projectile."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
Published at 8:47 AM EDT on May 14, 2017