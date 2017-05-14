North Korea has Fired an Unidentified Projectile | NBC 6 South Florida
North Korea has Fired an Unidentified Projectile

By Brandon Lopez

    Getty
    PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - OCTOBER 6: North Koreans perform showing North Korean national flag during the Arirang festival which is a part of commemorations marking the 60th anniversary of the Workers' Party of North Korea on October 6, 2005 in PyongYang, North Korea. The 60th anniversary of North Korea?s ruling, Korean Workers Party is being commemorated with a cultural and art festival and a nation wide celebration on October 10. The celebrations come amid uncertainties in the breakthrough agreement over North Korea?s nuclear programs. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    NBC News has been able to confirm that North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile. 

    Officials confirmed that the projectile was launched shortly Sunday morning, Seoul time. 

    According to reports from NBC News, a South Korean news agency is reporting that the launch was believed to be a ballistic missle.

    South Korean military officials said, "We are looking into more information on the projectile."

    This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available. 

    Published at 8:47 AM EDT on May 14, 2017

