Pentagon Uses New Authority to Strike Somali Terrorist Outpost

Security troops walk past burning cars after a fatal car bomb attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Monday, May, 8, 2017. Al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown Islamic extremist rebels who are linked to al-Qaida, have claimed responsibility for the blast. Despite being ousted from most cities and towns, al-Shabab continue to carry out deadly attacks in Mogadishu and across large parts of Somalia.

The U.S. military used the expanded authority President Donald Trump granted to the Pentagon in March to strike a terrorist outpost in Somalia on Sunday, officials said.

Together with Somali partners, the Pentagon used a drone to target a command and control and logistics hub 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu — the nation’s capital — to kill multiple fighters with al-Shabab, a terrorist organization aligned with al-Qaeda, according to the Pentagon.

According to Pentagon Chief Spokeswoman Dana W. White, the bombing was in response to al-Shabab’s recent attacks on the Somali military and used the new authority the Department of Defense received from Trump.

No civilians were reported killed in the U.S. drone attack, and the Pentagon described the operation as a success.

