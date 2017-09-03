It's the middle of the busy summer travel season, and if you've flown lately, you know how long it can take to get through security. News4's Justin Finch has the top travel tips the TSA says can move you through faster. (Published Friday, July 7, 2017)

These Tips Will Get You Through TSA Faster

Breaking with a practice that began after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Pittsburgh International Airport will soon allow non-ticketed patrons past its security checkpoints, NBC News reported.

The airport, getting back to the "good-old days" of air travel, will let non-flyers access inside gates, shops, restaurants and artwork year-round. With approval from the Transportation Security Administration, the change will take effect Sept. 5.

Non-flyers will have to check in at a special desk, show a valif photo I.D., have their name checked against a "no fly" list and then, just like regular flyers, go through security.

While the TSA said it supports Pittsburgh's change, it noted that no additional staff has been hired for the change. It also said there are no plans to expand the program.

TSA to Implement New, Stronger Airport Screening