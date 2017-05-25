RV Catches Fire After Early Morning Police Chase in Texas

Live video will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

Dallas-area police pursued a man driving a recreational vehicle on Interstate 30 with his children inside after the man allegedly shot a woman early Thursday, authorities said.

The RV caught fire after the driver stopped about 4:40 a.m. and the flames were mostly out by 5:15 a.m.

Police could be seen escorting two children from the RV to an ambulance.

Police said the driver, who was possibly armed, headed west on I-30 after a shooting in Hunt County at about 3 a.m.

Multiple police departments joined the pursuit during the next 30 minutes through Rockwall and Dallas counties.

Garland police said they used spike strips on the RV, damaging several tires and slowing the pursuit to about 20 mph as the driver headed toward Grand Prairie.

The pursuit continued on westbound I-30 in Arlington until the driver stopped near Fielder Road.

As of 5:20 a.m., all westbound lanes of I-30 were closed at Fielder Road. Only one eastbound lane was open.



No further details have been released.

