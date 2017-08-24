A disgruntled employee shot one person and took an undetermined amount of people hostage Thursday afternoon in the historic downtown neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina, the mayor said.

"The shooter is a disgruntled employee," Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a press conference near the scene. "This is not an act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime."

It was not immediately clear where the employee worked.

A police official added one person was shot and transported to a hospital, and that an active hostage situation was ongoing on King Street.

Police originally reported the active shooter situation on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area," the Charleston police tweeted.

