Police Respond to Shooting at San Antonio Mall

Law enforcement outside of store at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

Police responded to a shooting inside the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told NBC News one person is in custody, and medics are treating multiple people. San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor said authorities are searching "for 2nd suspect in deadly shooting @RollingOaksMall. Plz report any info u may have."

Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The spokesperson confirmed that people were injured in the shooting, but the exact number of victims and nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

Video from NBC affiliate WOAI-TV shows multiple police cars, ambulances and law enforcement outside of a Dillard's department store.

A person inside the mall who spoke to WOAI-TV said he heard six shots.

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

Check back for more on this developing story.