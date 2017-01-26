Trump and Putin to Speak by Phone This Weekend | NBC 6 South Florida
Trump and Putin to Speak by Phone This Weekend

The call will be the first conversation between the two leaders since Trump was inaugurated as America's leader

    President Donald Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone this weekend, an administration official familiar with the planning told NBC News.

    The planned phone call appears to be the first conversation between the two leaders since Trump was inaugurated as the nation's 45th president last Friday.

    Assessments by the U.S. intelligence community that the Russian government was involved in a covert campaign to help Trump during the presidential campaign have caused critics to raise doubts about the election.

    Trump and other Republicans repeatedly denied that the cyber-attacks on Democratic Party institutions and release of stolen emails affected the outcome of the election, and Russia has denied any involvement.

