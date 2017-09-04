VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 24: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron near Victoria international airport on September 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty Images)

Britain's Prince William and his wife, Duchess Catherine, are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday.

The couple is "very pleased" to make the announcement, the Palace's statement read on Twitter.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.

The Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition of severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, according to the Palace, which added that a planned event for today. Kate, who suffered from the condition with her first two pregnancies as well, is being cared for at the Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have two other children together. Prince George was born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte was born in 2015.

William and Catherine were married in April 2011.